CCG visit to the HE the President of the Hellenic republic

in Hellenic Shipping News 13/12/2019

On Thursday 12th of december the consular corps of Greece president mr Harry Vafias and the CCG board had a meeting at the presidential palace with HE the president of the Hellenic republic mr Prokopis Pavlopoulos. Mr Vafias took the opportunity to exchange views abt diplomatic and consular affairs in Greece and also to update the president abt recent CCG activities including improving bilateral relationships with neighbor countries, arranging dinners with government ministers as well as fund raising events and events aimed to boost interaction between diplomats and consuls from all over Greece! The president congratulated mr Vafias on his diplomatic work till now which assists in improving the image of Greece abroad after some many years of painful measures and economic contraction and promised to take under his auspices any CCG event that has a broader social benefit!

mr harry vafias with HE mr Prokopis Pavlopoulos

CCG president mr harry vafias and his board present the CCG coat of arms to the president of the Hellenic republic HE mr prokopis Pavlopoulos

HE mr prokopis pavlopoulos with mr harry vafias

mr chris Kazantzis, consul of Uruguay in Thessaloniki, mr Anastopoulos, consul of the Bahamas in Greece , mrs Pantazopoulou, consul of kenya in Greece, mr christos vardikos, consul of dominica in Greece , mrs oya yazar consul of turkey in Athens, mr harry vafias CCG president and mr Christopoulos consul of Denmark and Norway in patra!

Source: Consular Corps in Greece

