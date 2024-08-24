Celebrate 140 Years of Beneteau: Join Us for the Hydra Sailing Race

This year, we proudly celebrate a remarkable milestone—140 years of Beneteau, a name synonymous with excellence in yacht building. To honor this legacy, we invite you to experience the thrill of the Hydra Sailing Race aboard our Beneteau First fleet.

Race in Style with Beneteau First

The Hydra Sailing Race is a highlight of the sailing calendar, combining intense competition with the breathtaking beauty of the Greek islands. Our Beneteau First fleet, renowned for its performance and innovation, offers you the chance to compete in style. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a passionate newcomer, our fleet is designed to deliver an exhilarating and unforgettable racing experience.

Why Choose Our Beneteau First Fleet?

• Proven Performance:The Beneteau First range is built for speed, agility, and comfort, making it the ideal choice for racing enthusiasts.

• State-of-the-Art Design:Each yacht is equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring you have the best tools at your disposal as you navigate the course.

• Unmatched Comfort:After a day of racing, relax in the luxurious interiors that Beneteau is famous for, blending elegance with practicality. As we mark this historic anniversary, there’s no better place to celebrate than on the stunning island of Hydra. Known for its picturesque harbor, rich history, and vibrant culture, Hydra is the perfect backdrop for this prestigious race. Join us in honoring 140 years of Beneteau by participating in a race that promises excitement, camaraderie, and the joy of sailing.

The “Hydra” sailing race takes place every year at the end of October near the holiday of October 28. The “HYDRA” race is organized by the Nautical Club of Greece for boats registered according to ORCi, IRC and ORC CLUB. The sailing race is held along the sea route “departure from Faliro to Hydra and return from Hydra to Faliro”. Each of the two routes is a distance of 36 nautical miles. The sailing race is under the auspices and hospitality of the Municipality of Hydra and the Hydraic Naval Group (Y.N.O.)

Spaces are limited, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this special event. Contact us today to reserve your spot in the Hydra Sailing Race and experience the legacy of Beneteau firsthand.

Source: Blue in White