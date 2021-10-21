Celsius Tankers Confirms Orders For 4 X 180,000 Cbm Ultra-Eco Lng Carriers From Samsung Heavy Industries

In line with strategy, Celsius Tankers has ordered a new series of LNG Carriers to support the growth of Celsius Tankers modern LNG fleet.

Celsius Tankers is committed to push boundaries for available design improvements on any new building, in order to reduce environmental impact. The vessels’ highly efficient design minimizes CO2 emissions and methane slip from operations via installation of air lubrication, optimization of hull shape and use of the best available paint system to reduce the vessels’ friction in water. The vessels will be built to Lloyds’ Register class notation ‘EEDI-3′ meeting IMO requirements for ships built after 2025 for 30% more energy efficiency.

Celsius Tankers’ latest string of Newbuildings from Samsung Heavy Industries will enter into long term time charters with Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd., the largest independent LNG trading company in the world. Delivery from Samsung Heavy Industries will take place during 2023 and 2024.

Celsius Tankers recently took delivery of the fourth and last LNG carrier from the previous series of 180,000M3 XDF vessels ordered at Samsung Heavy Industries in 2018. Operational experience from the vessels has proven the efficiency of the original design. The new order for four (4) vessels will be sister vessels to the first four (4) vessels but offers additional improvements including lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption. The new vessels will be fitted with ME-GA propulsion.

Celsius Chairman, Jeppe Jensen said: ‘We are very pleased to continue the growth of the LNG fleet and in particular to expand the relationship with Clearlake and Gunvor. Celsius Copenhagen, our first LNG carrier, delivered to Clearlake one year ago, and the relationship with Clearlake has worked in the best possible way. We are very pleased to further develop this business and to continue delivering a competitive and efficient service to Clearlake and Gunvor.’

Co-Head of Gunvor LNG Trading, Kalpesh Patel, remarked: ”We are very pleased to further expand our relationship with Celsius, as we continue to build upon our success, which has already made Gunvor the largest independent LNG trading houses. These vessels are among the most efficient LNG carriers ever designed. We are conscious of upcoming regulatory changes, and these vessels are in-line with Gunvor Group’s commitment to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2025. We have further committed to convert 100% of our fleet to eco-vessels by 2027.

Gunvor imposes strict Carbon Intensity ratings in our vetting process, and these efficient vessels are critical for Gunvor as we strive to deliver physical energy to our customers with the lowest possible carbon footprint.’

Source: Celsius Tankers