Cementos Argos Signs up for Digitalization Overhaul with Klaveness Digital to Outfit All Maritime Terminals With New Logistics Tech

Argos, the number one cement and concrete manufacturer in Colombia and one of the most forward leaning companies in the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America, has signed on with Klaveness Digital to roll out shipping and logistics platform CargoValue throughout the supply chain. Following a successful Pilot project during 2Q 2021, the move solidifies Argos’ digitalization agenda to preserve its strong market foothold in the Americas.

“Our business model is focused on the customer and on creating added value for our stakeholders. CargoValue has enabled us to digitalize existing processes to improve visibility and make better decisions throughout the supply chain towards that goal,” says Gabriel Ballestas, Senior Director of Trading & Business Intelligence at Argos.

“The collaboration with Argos has seen great team-work from day one,” points out Jon Folkedal, Head of Customer Success at Klaveness Digital, who says the partnership will see the deal roll out its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to 13 of Argos’ ports and terminals in Colombia, the Caribbean, and the USA. “This wider rollout will improve collaboration between stakeholders and allow us to identify and improve supply chain efficiencies between sites,” adds Ballestas.

“We truly appreciate Argos’ continued support of CargoValue. It will be exciting to see the entire Americas maritime supply chain come to life in the platform as we join forces with the various domestic teams to identify even more opportunities for supply chain savings through visibility and collaboration,” concludes Folkedal.

It’s a leap forward for the Norwegian tech outfit, whose platform already caters to a large share of the aluminium market outside of China, as they expand their foothold in the cement business.

Source: Klaveness Digital