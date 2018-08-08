Central Bank and Shipping: What does the future hold?

It’s been quite some time now, since the analysis on the course of the global shipping industry started taking a closer look to the way that the global economy is moving. As such, 2018 is already at risk of not fulfilling the expectations that many shipping analysts had regarding the global trade growth and subsequently, freight rate growth, most notably in the dry bulk and container segments. The reason is of course the unexpected factor of the current global trade war, courtesy of the US President and his policy advisors.

In its latest weekly note, Affinity Research noted that several central banks are meeting during this week, with some changes expected to shape the global market. According to the shipbroker, “the Bank of Japan decided to intervene once again and bought bonds, in line with its yield curve management policy. This has been the third intervention within a week, while the central bank’s two-day policy meeting just commenced. Speculation among the market has been increasing, with more analysts expecting more tweaks by the bank to its stimulus policy. This action pushed the yield on 10-year government bonds up to 0.102 per cent, after having surpassed the 0.1 per cent once again. The highest level was achieved in February when the flatline reached 0.113 per cent. Earlier discussions suggesting that the BoJ has been under pressure to adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy, days before its latest intervention, proved enough to make the 10-year yield experience its biggest growth in in two years, with bank profits hit by Japan’s effort to stimulate inflation”, said Affinity.

It added that “the stock markets around the world slipped back while the USD remains close to its highest levels for this year, but changes won’t be a surprise as a series of central bank meetings might adjust the current conditions during this week. Investors now keep their eyes/ears open expecting further announcement for changes in the BoJ’s policy, probably once its meeting gets completed on Tuesday. The JPY has been steady at 111.07 per USD. The announcement on interest rates by the Federal Reserve will follow on Wednesday, with no action expected for now, but with interest dominated by the expected changes to guidance on the current outlook related to the pace of monetary tightening. A day later we might have more announcements from the UK, as the Bank of England is meeting on Thursday, with most analysts expecting a quarter-point rise pushing rates to 0.75 per cent. However, we might experience a delay driven by recently weakening economic data”.

Meanwhile, according to Affinity, “the Chinese currency further weakened, with the onshore renminbi, which trades up to 2 per cent either side of the daily midpoint set by the People’s Bank of China, down 0.4 per cent at RMB 6.8340. This has been the lowest since late June 2017. The offshore renminbi stood at RMB 6.8428, 0.4 per cent down. In the meantime, the performance of European stocks has been negatively affected by the falls for technology stocks on Wall Street last Friday, with more weakness to report for Asian markets. The GBP moved up 0.1 per cent against USD, standing at USD 1.3109 while the EUR has been steady at USD 1.1653. Focusing on Europe’s largest economy, inflation in German state of Saxony reached 2.2 per cent from 2.1 in the previous month, with more national data on German inflation expected during this week. The boost has been driven by higher energy prices, and the rise in prices of other imported goods due to the trade tensions caused globally by the US. Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, expects some of the recent rise in prices to only be temporary. Brent price remained rather flat, currently at USD 74.6 per barrel after a decline earlier in Monday’s session while WTI is up at USD 68.89 per barrel”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide