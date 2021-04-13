Recent News

  

Central natural gas clearinghouse could prepare refiners for future storms: exec

in General Energy News 14/04/2021

Texas should consider a central clearinghouse around natural gas availability in the case of future cold weather events like Winter Storm Uri, according to a Phillips 66 refining executive speaking at an industry conference Monday.

The refining industry in the U.S. Gulf Coast took several weeks to recover from a deadly deep freeze that sent temperatures below freezing for several days in February.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

