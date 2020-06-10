Centre Testing International completes its acquisition of Maritec, a global marine fuel testing company based in Singapore

Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (CTI) has completed the acquisition of Maritec Pte Ltd (Maritec), a leading global marine fuel testing and marine surveying business headquartered in Singapore. Established in 1999, Maritec has grown from a small testing laboratory into a major, globallytrusted provider in the marine fuel testing industry, providing a range of testing and marine surveying services to over 400 customers internationally.

Maritec is a great fit for CTI’s expansion strategy into the Transportation segment, broadening its existing marine Ballast Water Testing (BWT), Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM), ship Responsible Recycling Supervision (RSR) and Non Destructive Testing (NDT) capabilities to include a wide range of testing and surveying services for the marine industry globally. As part of the CTI group, Maritec will not only leverage CTI’s world-class R&D capabilities, technical know-how, services network and broad customer base to continue and enhance its worldclass marine fuel testing and bunker survey services but also expanding scopes of business into new territories. Maritec and CTI have a shared vision and culture focused on quality, integrity, teamwork and service.

Eric Qian Feng, CTI’s Vice President of International Operation will join Maritec’s management team as Chairman of the Board. Sangem Hsu, the ex-CEO of CTI and ex-Vice President of DNV-GL, will also join Maritec’s management team as General Manager. Eric and Sangem together with Rex Lim, Gwee Ai Hwa and Helen Ong, will work together during a structured transition phase. “We are very pleased with the acquisition of Maritec which will further strengthen our position in the Asia Pacific region,” said Richard Shentu, CEO at CTI. “CTI have long admired the business that Maritec built in Singapore, and as part of the CTI group, together we will be able to showcase the breadth and depth of our testing capabilities for the marine industry.”

Rex adds: “We are very pleased to be welcomed into the CTI family and look forward to growing the business and capabilities together. We are delighted that our customers and employees will benefit from being a part of a leading Asia-based global TIC company. I am also pleased that Ai Hwa, Helen and myself will continue to be part of the management team with Eric and CTI to ensure seamless transition and enhanced services from even more capabilities from CTI other laboratories.” Maritec and CTI look forward to working with and serving all our loyal customers, suppliers and employees who have contributed to the growth of the company over the last 16 years.

CTI is the leading comprehensive third-party agency specialising in testing, calibration, inspection, certification, and technical services, for Chinese and global companies. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, CTI operates over 60 branches in mainland China, and more than 130 laboratories globally, including branches in Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Singapore and the United States, serving over 90,000 customers. On October 30th, 2009, CTI was successfully listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SHE: 300012).

Source: Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (CTI), Maritec Pte Ltd (Maritec)