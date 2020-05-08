CEO of top U.S. shale producer sees oil price recovery continuing

U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources expects oil prices to recover to at least $45 per barrel this year, its chief executive said in a call with investors.

Producers slashed output and energy companies cut tens of thousands of jobs as plummeting demand for fuels and a global supply glut sent prices below $20 a barrel last month. At that level, few U.S. shale producers would be able to cover their production costs.

Even when U.S. benchmark prices return to $45 a barrel, “very few” U.S. producers would be able to afford to expand production because of high debt levels, said Scott Sheffield, Pioneer’s chief executive.

U.S. oil futures were trading at about $25.90 on Thursday.

Global oil prices will return to about $50 a barrel, he said.

“Under those levels, I think there’ll be very few companies growing in the shale industry,” said Sheffield. “There will probably only be a handful of companies that can grow, maybe five in my opinion, in the $45 to $50 WTI and Brent world.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Bernadette Baum)