Cepsa is already selling marine fuels and lubricants compliant with IMO 2020 regulations

Cepsa is currently offering fuels and lubricants for the marine market that meet the international IMO 2020 standard. The company’s extensive experience in this market means it can get ahead of one of the biggest changes in the sector’s history, complying with the International Maritime Organization regulation that limits the sulphur content in fuels used by ships, which comes into force on January 1, 2020.

To meet customers’ need to comply with new industry standards, Cepsa has expanded its product portfolio with the new VLSFO 0.5% marine fuel and the new Gavia 4050 and Larus 2040 lubricants — all high-quality products, developed at the company’s Research Center and produced in the company’s refineries.

Juan Vera, Cepsa’s Chief Operating Officer, noted: “Thanks to our integrated business, extensive experience and determined commitment to research, we have premium products that are specifically designed to meet all needs, while still offering the highest quality and reliability to our customers. Our goal is to continue to be leaders in this sector and to help reduce emissions, not only at ports but also at sea.”

New VLSFO 0.5% Fuel

VLSFO 0.5% (Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil) complies with the general requirements of Clause 5 of ISO 8217: 2017 as per the characteristics and limits of an RMG 380 but with a maximum sulfur content of 0.5%. The new Cepsa´s VLSFO 0.5% manufactured in its refineries is made of specific streams.

Before its launch, the fuel was subjected to various trials, among others, stability tests after 60 days, with excellent results. In particular, several samples were tested in February, and in May the first supply tests were carried out on 9 vessels in the Port of Algeciras, Spain. The results, which surpassed laboratory tests, guarantee the safety and operational efficiency of the ship’s engines.

Cepsa offers its customers marine fuels compliant with IMO 2020 standards—VLSFO 0.5% and MGO (marine gas oil)—at the main ports in which it operates, adapting availability to demand. Cepsa will also distribute the remaining products, including the current RMG 380, according to the aggregate needs of its customers.

New Gavia 4050 and Larus 2040 Lubricants

The company expands its portfolio of marine lubricants with two new products, designed for marine diesel engines using VLSFO fuels.

Cepsa GAVIA 4050 oil has been especially developed for lubrication of cylinders of slow marine two-stroke engines. It ensures vessel operators an optimal performance of their engines complying with the new regulations.

The Cepsa LARUS 2040 oil has been designed for four-stroke marine diesel engines, which eliminates the problems arising from the formation of black sludge and has excellent oil/fuel compatibility. It is compatible with both ULSFO (Ultra Low Sulphur Fuel Oil) and VLSFO. It can also be used on dual-fuel vessels with LNG (liquefied natural gas).

These two new lubricants, which are already available to the company’s domestic and international customers have been developed by the company’s research and development team and they are manufactured in its refineries. Both products continue to have the same specifications and quality of all other Cepsa lubricants, allowing optimum engine performance while still meeting the new regulations of the International Maritime Organization.

