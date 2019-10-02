Cepsa Renews Marine Lubricant Agreement With Exxonmobil In Iberia

Cepsa has renewed its agreement with ExxonMobil for the manufacture, distribution and supply of Mobil-brand marine lubricants in more than 130 ports in Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar.

Cepsa produces MobilGard™ lubricants at its plant in San Roque (Cadiz). The company serves as an official distributor in the Iberian market for a variety of marine vessels, including ocean-going vessels, coastal navigation vessels, merchant ships, fishing and recreational vessels. Cepsa sells more than 90 products within the Mobil lubricants range and supplies nearly a thousand marine vessels annually.

ExxonMobil’s marine lubricants offer a complete range of high-quality products that help protect engines and equipment, as well as enhancing and enabling efficient operations.

At the signing of the agreement renewal, Pamela Skaufel, ExxonMobil’s Director of Aviation and Marine Lubricants, noted: “For more than 100 years, ExxonMobil has provided ship owners and operators with advanced lubricants, best-in-class fuels and industry leading services. The recent extension of our agreement with Cepsa is a clear commitment to ensuring our customers receive the best possible service in Iberia”.

On Cepsa’s side, Niurka Sancho, Director of the Lubricantes, Base Oils & Paraffin Waxes business, stated: “The relationship that we have maintained with ExxonMobil over more than four decades has been possible thanks to our common commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. We continually strive to offer more efficient and safe products that meet the needs of a market as demanding and changing as the marine industry.”

Over four decades of success

The relationship between ExxonMobil and Cepsa began in 1973 with the creation of a lubricant production plant near Cepsa facilities at San Roque.

Cepsa has been an official distributor of the ExxonMobil range of marine lubricants in Spain since the plant was put into production in 1976. Both companies later agreed to extend their agreement to include distribution and supply to the ports of Gibraltar (1997) and Portugal (2008).

In Spain, the relationship between ExxonMobil and Cepsa has contributed to achieving a leadership position in the marine lubricant market.

