Certification of Europe’s largest LNG terminal provides additional transparency for US exporters’ customers

MiQ, the global leader in emissions certification, has today announced certification of the Grain LNG terminal in the United Kingdom, which is Europe’s largest LNG terminal. The announcement will be made at the BloombergNEF London Summit.

The terminal will further enable US producers to service demand from EU and UK buyers who want transparency on emissions from their LNG purchases.

“The certification of Grain LNG provides UK and European natural gas buyers with additional transparency about the level of emissions from imported LNG. US exporters can service the demand for lower emissions LNG by undergoing third-party certification of their facilities,” said Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ. “We anticipate more facilities in Europe undergoing certification shortly and expect to see the first certified LNG cargo travel from the US to Europe before the end of the year.”

Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures Said: “As a business right at the heart of the UK’s energy system, our customers, partners and consumers all expect the best possible service from us. As a first mover on methane emissions, this new accreditation is a testament to that service, proving that in the case of Grain LNG we are operating a highly efficient and market-leading site”.

Simon Culkin, Managing Director of Grain LNG said: “At a time when there is rightly increased scrutiny of all emissions, we’re delighted that Grain LNG is the first port of its kind to receive this accreditation. MiQ’s certification confirms Grain LNG as not only the largest LNG port in Europe, but world class, reflected in our diversity of customers, operational excellence and now methane management”.

Source: MiQ