CEVA Logistics Boosts Ocean Shipment Visibility through Global Partnership with project44

CEVA Logistics is connecting ocean freight shippers with greater visibility of their cargo through a new global agreement with project44. The global ocean agreement follows the one between the two companies in July 2021 to provide enhanced visibility for CEVA’s Ground customers.

As a result of integrating project44’s ocean and port visibility solutions, CEVA will be able to provide greater accuracy and timeliness in the tracking process of ocean shipments. With Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel tracking, customers will be able to closely monitor shipment location. When not at sea, shipment notifications and analytics will include other carrier milestones, transfers, and dwell times, as well as exception alerts and management. The enhanced visibility and analytics will enable better decision making and collaboration between CEVA and its customers.

MyCEVA continues to expand

The project44 track and trace functionality will be directly integrated into CEVA’s all-in-one digital portal. The MyCEVA platform is designed to give customers greater control over their shipments—from instant quoting and booking to real-time tracking and documentation.

The portal has continued to add additional capabilities since its introduction in July 2020. The multi-modal, multi-carrier platform is fully integrated into CEVA’s global operations for both imports and exports and includes a door-to-door CO2 calculator, where shippers can review options and choose the most eco-responsible routings for their cargo. MyCEVA’s customer service agents are available for immediate support in local languages and time zones and are connected to the company’s global station network.

Stephane Gautrais, global head of ocean freight, CEVA Logistics, said: “Data is like gold in the shipping industry, and project44 will help us mine the value from the data, all for the benefit of our customers. To integrate leading visibility directly into our MyCEVA platform is just one more example of our commitment to Responsive Logistics. We understand what our customers want and need, and we deliver. This time around, it’s greater ocean shipment visibility, but there’s certainly more to come.”

Jett McCandless, Founder & CEO of project44, said: “The dynamic nature of the ocean shipping industry exposes the essential need for high quality, real-time supply chain visibility insights. CEVA Logistics’ commitment to helping shippers optimize costs, performance and emissions using project44’s Movement platform demonstrates their commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

