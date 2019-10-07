Ceyhan terminal ships 180 mln barrels oil via BTC in 2019

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline (BTC) is the main route to export Azerbaijani oil produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field to the world markets.

Since early 2019, 180.077 million barrels of oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline (BTC) have been shipped from the Ceyhan oil terminal, BOTAS International Limited Company told local media.

Over the entire period since the commissioning of the BTC oil pipeline, 3.3 billion barrels of oil have been shipped from the Ceyhan terminal.

In January-September 2019, 225 tankers have been shipped from the Ceyhan terminal, while 4,031 tankers have been shipped since commissioning of the terminal.

Last year, approximately 34 million tons (255 million barrels) of crude oil was exported through BTC.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, which is considered to be the main artery of energy export in the region, has played an important role in the extraction of the Caspian Sea’s rich energy resources and bringing them to the world markets.

At present, the BTC pipeline mainly transports the ACG oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other crude oil and condensate volumes, including Turkmen, Russian and Kazakh oil are transported via the pipeline.

The length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, 443 km runs through Azerbaijan, 249 km – through Georgia and 1,076 km – through Turkey. Daily transport capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels.

The crude oil delivery to the first tanker at the Ceyhan terminal took place in the summer of 2006. From that time until the end of 2018, BTC transported more than 417 million tons (about 3.12 billion barrels) of crude oil and was loaded into the world market by loading 4,085 tankers at the port of Ceyhan.

BTC Co. shareholders are BP (30.1 percent); SOCAR (25 percent); Chevron (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); ENI (5 percent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), Exon Mobile (2.5 percent), ONGC (2.36 percent).

Source: Azer News