CFR Rinkens and GWSI Open Dedicated Containerized Auto Shipping Facility at The Port of Philadelphia

Yesterday CFR Rinkens (CFR) and GWSI announced the opening of a state-of the-art center for containerized auto shipping near The Port of Philadelphia.

Freight forwarder CFR, a global leader in containerized auto shipping, and GWSI, a nationally renowned logistics provider, will serve high-volume exporters buying vehicles in bulk at auto auctions around the USA. They anticipate shipping thousands of containers in the first year of operation and ramping up significantly over time.

The new facility, located near The Port of Philadelphia’s Packer Avenue Marine Terminal, will alleviate much of the congestion car shippers currently experience at other ports in the US Northeast.

Packer Avenue Marine Terminal at The Port of Philadelphia

The state-of-the-art facility offers:

• High-security storage for over 1,200 vehicles

• Guaranteed weekly capacity

• Instant quality photos & inspection reports

• Expert loading quality

• Fast turn-around times

• No wait times for your truckers

• No congestion

• No peak season price increases

• Flat rates year-round

• Efficient Customs process

“I’ve seen containerized auto shipping facilities all over the USA and around the world,” commented CFR Co-Owner Christoph Seitz, “and this is the best laid-out site on the US East Coast.”

Mike Gerace, President of GWSI, said, “The combination of CFR’s experience with car-in-container shipping, GWSI’s logistics experience, and our location near a port with quick turn-times, gives us a real competitive advantage.”

Both CFR and GWSI have been in the logistics business for over 25 years and regularly set standards in forwarding and warehousing. Offering a high-quality alternative to other, chronically congested marine terminals in the US Northeast is seen as a needed game-changer for containerized auto exports.

“We welcome CFR to our community, we appreciate their business, and we are confident they will succeed working with GWSI, a trusted stakeholder in our Port,” said PhilaPort Director of Marketing Sean Mahoney. “The Port of Philadelphia is in full support of this endeavor.”

Source: CFR Rinkens