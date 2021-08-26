Chabahar port becomes permanent member of World FZO

According to the Chabahar Free Zone’s Office of Public Relations, Samir Hamrouni, the CEO of the World FZO has announced the approval of Chabahar port as a permanent member of his organization through a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Chabahar Free Zone Abdolrahim Kordi.

Based on the said decision, from now on, Chabahar, as a permanent member with the right to vote, can actively and effectively participate in the decisions and events of the mentioned organization.

In his letter to Kordi, Hamrouni has also expressed hope that the Chabahar Free Zone and the World Free Zones Organization will be able to have constructive cooperation with each other and with other free zones around the world.

World FZO is a non-governmental, non-profit organization based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

As Iran’s only oceanic port on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar port holds great significance for the country both politically and economically. The country has taken serious measures for developing this port in order to improve the country’s maritime trade.

In this regard, the Islamic Republic has been welcoming investors from all over the world to take part in the development of this port and benefit from its distinguished position as a trade hub in the region.

Chabahar port consists of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti terminals, each of which has five berth facilities. The port is located in Iran’s Sistan-Balouchestan Province and is about 120 kilometers southwest of Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, where the China-funded Gwadar port is situated.

In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement for the strategically-located Chabahar to give New Delhi access to Kabul and Central Asia.

Based on an agreement with Iran, India is going to install and operate modern loading and unloading equipment including mobile harbor cranes in Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

Source: Tehran Times