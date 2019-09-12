Chabahar Port to Go Smart

Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran has launched a nationwide scheme to convert commercial ports into smart harbors, starting with Chabahar Port.

Speaking to ISNA, Mohammad Qaem, the head of PMO’s ICT office, said the scheme, which embraces the development of smart facilities in several fields, is set to be completed in two years.

“Firstly, ICT infrastructures are to be upgraded using cutting-edge technologies. Plus, a comprehensive database, storing detailed information on commercial activities and transactions, is to be developed,” he added.

The installation and activation of Internet of things in the ports is another phase envisaged in the plan.

“A simple instance of IoT application in harbors is the establishment of a system to record the arrival and departure of ships,” he said.

The official further said that when the plan is fully implemented, it will transform ports into smart and efficient commercial hubs. This will ease the management and monitoring of port operations.

According to Qaem, the pilot project in Chabahar Port in southeast Iran will be extended to other ports by 2021.

Chabahar, situated along the Sea of Oman in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, is considered a trade gateway, especially with India, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries.

The initiative is in line with the government’s policy to implement tech-based solutions in various fields, from commercial spheres to urban management, to curb the country’s dependence on oil-based revenues and make life more convenient for entrepreneurs and traders.

Source: Financial Tribune