Challenger lifejacket range for 2019 at SMM

International Safety Products (ISP) will be presenting their Challenger range of nine lifejackets at SMM, each specifically designed for use when heavy duty clothing or when protective gear is being worn.

The ISP brand name is synonymous with quality lifejackets for the tough maritime working environment. In the Challenger brand, ISP has developed a range of products which carry all the relevant approvals and accreditation for wearers to be certain of safety at the sharp end.

The range consists of the Worksafe and the Worksafe Pro models which are designed to be comfortable and unrestrictive to wear when performing heavy manual work. The Worksafe can be fitted with a fire proof or antistatic cover for use when welding or working in ATEX zones. PVC, nylon or clear painters’ covers are also available.

The Worksafe Pro models are available for adaptation to emergency services corporate branding and functionality requirements. Also in the range is ISP’s SOLAS Flexi-wing 150 which has been designed as a dual purpose emergency abandonment or constant wear lifejacket. The Interlock 275 and 275 Series III Offshore both provide 300 Newtons of buoyancy to support a user wearing heavy duty clothing or an abandonment suit, where it guarantees to self-right the wearer in less than five seconds. A five-year extended service option for offshore installations is available with this lifejacket to assist with cost reduction.

Completing the series is a SOLAS Aqua Junior, a child’s SOLAS jacket which has been specifically designed to conform to the latest regulations and is much less cumbersome than a foam lifejacket.

Many of the lifejackets in the new range feature Wave Barrier Technology. The interlocking lobe design gives in-water protection by channelling water and spray away from the wearer’s airways.

The new 2019 range is a result of a re-alignment of ISP’s offer to the commercial market place.

Each lifejacket model is available with bespoke options including company branding, colourways and a wide choice of features for distributors and stock partners. Visitors to SMM can discuss their requirements with ISP’s team of experts on the Ocean Safety Stand, Hall B1.OG Stand 516.

Source: ISP