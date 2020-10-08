Chalmit Launches Transportable Light for Hazardous Industries

Chalmit, a division of the Hubbell Harsh & Hazardous Group, and the leading manufacturer of lighting for hazardous environments, has launched its new Luna LED Temporary Floodlight.

The durable, lightweight and highly powerful floodlight utilises cutting-edge technology in what is a major innovation in transportable lighting for hazardous areas.

The light directs a targeted 5,600lm output and consists of a robust, maintenance-friendly design. It also weighs just 9kg, meaning it is easily moved.

Ken Eddleston, Senior Lighting Product Specialist at Chalmit, explains: “We wanted to bring a durable and powerful luminaire to the marketplace for hazardous industries, and have achieved this with the Luna LED Floodlight. It’s IP66 and IP67 rated, meaning it’s dust-tight and protected against powerful jets of water and immersion. It’s ATEX and IECEx certified for use in Zones 1, 2, 21 and 22, making it fit for purpose in fuel tanks, oil refineries, chemical plants, and offshore platforms, as well as many other hazardous settings.”

The marine-grade aluminium construction of the light, tested to an impact protection of IK10, makes it immensely robust. It operates with 150,000 maintenance-fee house and functions at extreme temperatures, from -20oC to +59.5oC. The light is also dustproof, waterproof, and has low power consumption.

A variety of cable lengths and plugs are available for purchase with the light, to facilitate movement and to cater for a range of voltages. It’s supplied with a 50o beam angle to enable targeted wide-area illumination, plus, multiple lights can be linked together to illuminate even larger areas.

Ken concludes: “The Luna will keep you shining when you need it most, keeping workers in hazardous environments safe and enabling all to work with precision and accuracy.”

The Luna LED Temporary Floodlight is available with 24 or 48 LEDs, depending on the requirements. The 48 LED variant has independent LED engines for ultimate reliability onsite – if one LED board goes down, the other will continue to illuminate the area.

Source: Chalmit