Change in Leadership at WinGD

Swiss marine power company WinGD, announces a change in its leadership position. After five successful years at the helm, the current CEO of WinGD, Klaus Heim, has informed the Board of Directors that he decided to step down from his role, effective 31st July, 2023.

During his tenure as CEO, Klaus has steered WinGD through a period of significant growth and innovation. Under his guidance, the company launched a suite of smart power solutions, strengthening its position as a technology leader in the maritime industry.

In light of this transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Dominik Schneiter as the Acting CEO, effective July 1st, 2023. Dominik brings over three decades of industry experience to the role, having served as WinGD’s VP of Research and Development for the last 7 years. His deep understanding of the industry, coupled with his strong leadership capabilities, makes him well-suited to lead WinGD through this important phase.

Upon his appointment, Dominik Schneiter shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading WinGD as we navigate the evolving landscape of the shipping industry. Building upon our strong foundation, we will continue to drive innovation, advance sustainable solutions, and provide exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

The process of formally handing over the CEO role to Dominik has commenced. WinGD’s Board of Directors and Executive Management Team, we are working towards a seamless transition to continue to accelerate their technology innovation roadmap in close collaboration with customers, partners and colleagues.

Klaus Heim, outgoing CEO, stated: “Serving as the CEO of WinGD for the past five years has been an incredible privilege and a journey filled with remarkable achievements. Throughout this time, I have had the pleasure of working alongside our exceptional colleagues, customers, partners and shareholders. However, I believe it is the right time for me and for WinGD to make this transition and to contribute my knowledge and experience in a different capacity elsewhere.”

WinGD expresses its sincere gratitude to Klaus for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions during his tenure as CEO. The company looks forward to a bright future under new leadership, as WinGD continues its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that contribute to the decarbonization efforts within the maritime sector.

Source: WinGD