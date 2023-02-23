Change in transit customs document from EU ports

As we informed you already last month, the change in customs clearance of import shipments from our main used ports for delivery to Hungary is approaching. This is with regards to termination of usage of T1 CIM bulk document for train transportation from the ports and introduction of individual T1 NCTS documents per container on the train leg.*

For customs clearance at the port, separate issuance of NCTS T1 documents will be required for individual shipments. This change will require to accurately declare individual items of goods and it will be accompanied by increased administrative requirements before our trains depart from port terminals.

What does it mean for you?

• Delivery orders need to have HS codes with 8 digits.

• Commercial invoice and packing list need to be provided latest 7 working days prior vessel ETA.

• Expanded Delivery Order form in www.e-maersk.eu

• number and type of packages

• gross weight

• invoice no.

• cargo value

• is needed for each HS 8-digit code (cargo type) together with cargo description.

To accompany the last requirement you will find change in the Delivery Order form in www.e-maersk.eu where those details need to be filled already on 23rd of February. Without correct information provided, we are not able to issue T1 and your container cannot depart from the port in case not already customs cleared there.

For Bremerhaven the hard start of this procedure is on April 1st, what means that you need to submit all the details already now, as we are running test trains during March to make the transition smooth.

For Koper the hard start date is not known yet, but it will be during this year as well, therefore you will find the enhanced Delivery Order form for Koper imports too.

Source: Maersk