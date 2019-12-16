Changed role of the Port of Rotterdam Authority in the Brazilian port of Porto Central

Rather than remaining as a shareholder, the Rotterdam Port Authority has decided to continue its involvement in the development of this Brazilian greenfield project as an advisor to Porto Central’s management.

Port of Rotterdam Authority’s overseas operations

The Port of Rotterdam Authority holds shares in a number of companies and foundations both at home and abroad. By acting on the international maritime stage, the Port of Rotterdam Authority is creating economic and social value for PoR, the Netherlands Inc. and the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region. The Port of Rotterdam Authority does this to offer opportunities to Dutch companies abroad, learn from international ‘best practices’, retain the reputation of the Rotterdam maritime cluster at a high level and obtain financial returns from its international operations. The Port Authority fulfils various roles as an advisor, supplier, port manager and investor.

Porto Central

Since 2013, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has held a 30% stake in Porto Central’s project organisation. Porto Central is a greenfield project, which means that the port needs to be fully developed with regard to matters such as infrastructure, clients, contracts and the availability of land and licences.

Source: Port of Rotterdam