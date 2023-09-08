Changes in Konecranes Leadership Team: Juha Pankakoski appointed EVP, Port Solutions, Mika Mahlberg to leave the company

Konecranes has appointed Juha Pankakoski Executive Vice President, Port Solutions and member of the Konecranes Leadership Team. He will start in this position today, September 7, 2023, and will report to Konecranes’ President and CEO Anders Svensson. Juha Pankakoski will succeed Mika Mahlberg, Executive Vice President, Port Solutions, who will step down from the Konecranes Leadership Team with immediate effect. He will continue with Konecranes as a Senior Advisor until November 7, 2023, ensuring smooth handover of his duties.

Juha Pankakoski joined Konecranes in 2004 and has held several key leadership positions during his career at Konecranes. He has been a member of the Konecranes Leadership Team and holding the position of Executive Vice President, Technologies, since 2015.

“Juha has a versatile experience from Konecranes and outside the company in different roles in business, supply operations and technology. He is a forward-looking leader with good people skills and a strong technology understanding with focus on digitalization, automation and sustainability. I wish him great success in leading Port Solutions from now on”, says Anders Svensson, President and CEO of Konecranes Plc.

“At the same time, I want to thank Mika Mahlberg for his contribution to Konecranes’ business success over the several years he has been leading the Port Solutions business. I warmly wish Mika all the best in his future endeavors”, continues Anders Svensson.

Juha Pankakoski and Mika Mahlberg will together ensure a successful transition. The successor for the Executive Vice President, Technologies will be announced in due course. Until then, Juha Pankakoski will continue to lead the Technologies function in addition to his new role.

Source: Konecranes