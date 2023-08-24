Changes in Skuld leadership positions driven by growth and expansion

Skuld, a world leading marine insurer, today announces several important changes to its leadership team driven by the remarkable growth experienced in recent years and high expectations for continued expansion in the future.

Ståle Hansen, Skuld president and CEO, said: “Skuld is in an excellent position in terms of talent, financial strength, and outstanding service levels to accelerate on further growth and we firmly believe that these management changes are essential to meet our current demand and capitalise on the growth opportunities ahead. These leadership changes will build upon the foundation of success that has already been established. Skuld remains dedicated to our purpose, values, commitment to excellence, and unwavering focus on delivering superior products and services to our members and clients. I take this opportunity to wish everyone great success in their new roles.”

Skuld is pleased to announce the following management changes, taking effect as of 1 September 2023:

Skuld executive management team

To further strengthen Skulds’s ability to seize emerging opportunities and navigate the growth strategy and increased focus on meeting sustainability targets, Skuld will be enhancing its executive team with the appointment of Anna Erlandsen as chief strategy and sustainability officer. Erlandsen will also ensure continuous integration of Skuld’s P&I and hull business. Skuld’s marketing and communication team will report to her.

Erlandsen was most recently vice president, underwriter in Skuld, and previously head of the Oslo office for Norwegian Hull Club. She has nearly two decades of experience within global marine insurance, in underwriting and managerial positions, including board member positions in Norwegian Hull Club and in CEFOR (The Nordic Association of Marine Insurers). She holds a master’s in economics and finance from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) and is an alumna of Harvard Business School´s Executive Education.

Erik Myrind will assume the role of chief people officer in Skuld and take responsibility for the human resources (HR) function, as well as development of leadership, culture and competence in Skuld.

Myrind has more than 10 years in Skuld HR, most recently as senior vice president HR where he led the HR team. He previously held HR managerial roles in Aibel and PGS and he has a master’s degree in Organisational Psychology from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

Skuld’s chief people, communication and sustainability officer, Trude Husebø continues her sick leave and will enter a new role as special adviser for the executive management team.

Organisational changes in business unit Western Europe and Americas

With the significant growth experienced over recent years in this business unit and with further growth ambitions, Skuld will safeguard the excellence in service on behalf of its membership by reorganising Skuld Western Europe and Americas into two separate business units:

Business unit Skuld Western Europe will be headquartered in Oslo, and Skuld is pleased to announce that Thea Thorstensen, vice president, head of underwriting Skuld Western Europe and Americas is promoted to senior vice president and head of Skuld Western Europe.

Business unit Skuld UK and Americas will be based in the London office, and Skuld is pleased to announce that Rachael Simpson, senior vice president, head of P&I London is promoted to senior vice president and head of Skuld UK and Americas.

Both positions will report to the chief underwriting officer, Lars Dueled.

Simone Ingeberg, outgoing head of business unit Skuld Western Europe and Americas has accepted a new role outside Skuld, as a partner in the law firm SANDS. Hansen added: “I would like to thank Simone for her loyalty, great work and contributions to Skuld’s membership and clients over 15 years and wish her the best of luck with her new position.”

Leadership promotions in Skuld Hull

Skuld is pleased and proud to promote several employees from within to take on new leadership responsibilities. Their deep knowledge of the company’s culture, members, clients and brokers and operations will be invaluable in ensuring further growth during this transformative phase.

Paul Fry, senior vice president, head of hull, London & head of London office, will enter a new role as senior vice president, global head of hull & head of London office.

Carl Morten Sundin, vice president claims, will enter a new role as senior vice president, global deputy head of hull. The position will be based in Oslo.

Both positions will report to chief business development officer, Greg Thomas.

André Sjöström, vice president underwriting, will enter a new role as vice president, head of underwriting hull Oslo, reporting to Carl Morten Sundin.

Bjørn Skaar, senior vice president head of Skuld hull will assume a new role as special adviser for the Skuld hull team. Bjørn has decided to prepare for his future retirement by scaling down responsibilities. Hansen said: “We want to thank Bjørn for the excellent work he has done for Skuld by integrating the acquired Scandinavian Marine Agency into the organisation and to deliver strong growth and profitability during his term. We are very pleased to have Bjørn with us as a special adviser supporting Paul and the team’s future growth ambitions.”

