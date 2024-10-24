Charity mental health event will feature seafarer’s accounts of assault

At 18:00, 14 November, Broadway House SW1, seafarers will share personal experiences of workplace assault in an effort to improve the sector’s record. The evening, organised by maritime charity The Guild of Benevolence, will be led by Nusrat Ghani, deputy speaker of the House of Commons and advocate for maritime mental health.

Studies reveal that seafarers of all genders experience higher rates of mental health challenges than those in many other occupations. To address this, the Guild of Benevolence, the partner charity of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology (IMarEST), is working to improve the wellbeing of seafarers by campaigning for better working conditions.

The London event is designed to highlight the urgency of the problem by featuring diverse seafarers who will bravely share their personal journeys. This will be followed by a panel discussion, focusing on how to move forward, encourage recruitment, create safer ships, and foster cultural changes.

Lizi Woodland, business development manager at the Guild of Benevolence, said: “The marine sector is an exciting place to work, and we want it to be the best it can be. We hope people from across the industry will join us at this event to help improve the seafaring experience for future generations.”

Nusrat Ghani will be joined for the panel discussion by Chris Goldsworthy, CEO of the IMarEST, Gordon Foot FIMarEST, ambassador for the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, and Sharon Coveney deputy chief executive of the Merchant Navy Welfare Board.

Source: IMarEST