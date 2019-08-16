Charity optimistic that Gibraltar tanker release is hopeful news for Stena Impero seafarers

Following media reports of the Gibraltar court decision to drop charges against some of the Grace 1 tanker crew, it appears that the vessel is free to sail. Global seafarers’ charity, Stella Maris, hopes that this may lead to the release of the Stena Impero crew, detained in Iran for 27 days.

Whilst Iran has claimed the detention of the Grace 1 was not connected to the seizure of the Stena Impero, this has been widely questioned. Stella Maris has been concerned that the crew of the Stena Impero, who had been going about their professional duties, have been detained against their will with little evidence against them.

John Green, Director of Development said ‘This has been a very stressful time for the crew of both ships and we hope that for these seafarers and their families this crisis can be resolved as soon as possible.’

Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea), is the largest charity in the world providing welfare support to seafarers in over 330 ports around the world as well as supporting seafarers’ families.

The charity continues to monitor the situation.

Source: Apostleship of the Sea