Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Charity wants to hear your memories of the sea

Charity wants to hear your memories of the sea

in International Shipping News 17/08/2018

A 200-year-old maritime charity is calling on people to share their memories of the sea to highlight our connection and dependence on the sea.

Stuart Rivers, Sailors’ Society’s CEO explained: “Whether it’s beach balls, flip-flops or the ingredients used to make an ice cream, 90 per cent of everything you see beside the seaside is transported by sea.

“During the heatwave, many people will have headed to the beach to created long-lasting memories.

“Whether you spent childhood holidays at the beach, or have made a career out of working at sea, we’d love to hear and share your stories.”

Picture of Kit Gibson (left) and Jonah Gibson (right) making memories and building sandcastles on a family holiday.

Sailors’ Society works internationally to provide practical, emotional and spiritual welfare support to the world’s 1.6m seafarers, regardless of their background or faith.

The charity’s chaplains and ship visitors have a presence in 91 global ports, with wider projects and services covering 30 countries.
Source: Sailors’ Society

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software