ChartCo: ChartCo to announce a new integrated platform at SMM 2018

ChartCo OneOcean to play a significant role in shoreside and fleet operations, whilst ChartCo’s upgraded flagship e-navigation module PassageManager will offer users full integration of key functions.

ChartCo, the global leader in digital navigation services and voyage compliance, will announce a completely new e-navigation and compliance platform at this year’s SMM in Hamburg. ChartCo OneOcean will play an important role in how shoreside operations and shipping fleets are managed whilst offering significant benefits to onboard crew. The new product announcement will provide visitors with an insight into the future direction of the company following a period of high investment in its product development programme.

A notable new feature within the OneOcean platform is the incorporation of data from ChartCo’s market-leading environmental solution, EnviroManager, which helps crews comply with both MARPOL, regional and national regulations. EnviroManager uniquely includes the baseline information for each nation as required by the regulations. An integral function in the new OneOcean platform, EnviroManager will help crew effectively plan the handling of waste and minimise the risk of a faulty discharge with the associated fines and reputational damage.

In addition to the announcement of OneOcean, ChartCo will also introduce an upgraded version of its flagship software, PassageManager, which is used by more than 6,500 vessels worldwide today. All the key functions and content of the previous version of PassageManager have now been fully integrated, enabling users to access information in one place. An ‘Electronic Navigation Chart’ (ENC) can now be overlaid with all the critical content required for passage planning purposes, without the user having to switch screens.

The OneOcean platform, in combination with the upgraded PassageManager navigational module, will offer mariners an even faster route to crucial navigation, environmental, regulatory, safety and quality compliance management, all with increased cyber resilience.

Source: ChartCo