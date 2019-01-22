ChartCo: KOTC moves its navigational needs to ChartCo

Following a competitive tender, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) has moved its navigational requirements contract to ChartCo, the global leader of digital marine compliance and navigation. Under the terms of the contract, ChartCo will supply back-of-bridge management software and navigational, regulatory and compliance data services to KOTC’s entire fleet of 33 vessels, with scope to expand as the fleet grows.

As part of the new collaboration, KOTC will be upgrading its existing navigation and compliance management system to ChartCo’s new fully integrated platform, OneOcean. This provides mariners with the most rapid and efficient solution for meeting their crucial navigation, environmental, regulatory, safety and quality compliance management needs, ring-fenced with increased cyber resilience.

Commenting on the tender award, KOTC’s Capt. Bader Nasrallah, Superintendent of Fleet Marine Operation Division, said: “KOTC is known for being an early adopter of ideas and developments in the industry and we like to work with expert and innovator companies. In this key area, we find ChartCo’s offering to be not only the most comprehensive, their capability is also well-matched to our needs. We are also impressed with their commitment to making the installation and adoption process a positive one.”

The two companies are set to enjoy a rewarding partnership, sharing a commitment to help the industry become more efficient, safer and greener.

ChartCo’s Chief Executive, Martin Taylor commented: “It’s rewarding when customers acknowledge how our expertise brings new knowledge and value to their own business; KOTC’s approach to shipping is very commendable, setting a good example for others. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from them, and believe we’re well on the way to building an enduring relationship. As our business continues to grow both in terms of geographical global coverage and in the breadth of our marine services and solutions, partner strengths become ever more important.”

Source: ChartCo