ChartCo Launches New Customer Support and Sales Office in Greece

ChartCo has expanded its global network of offices to Piraeus, Greece to help provide dedicated support for customers in this important, growing region for the shipping industries. The global leader in digital navigation services is currently supplying and supporting customers in commercial shipping, offshore, cruising and superyachts all around the world and has a prominent presence of offices in the UK, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Over the past decade, ChartCo has established its footprint within the shipping industry in Greece and Cyprus, and now serves more than 100 companies and over 1,500 vessels in the region. The new office will elevate the global network of experienced staff who are dedicated to delivering an excellent service in navigational safety and compliance technology.

“We already have a substantial network in Greece and the opening of the new offices will enhance our presence and provide a strong support base for our customers” explains Efthymios Chaldeakis, ChartCo Country Sales Manager for Greece and Cyprus. “The new office will also serve as the main project management and sales centre for the area.”

Also speaking about the new offices, Martin Taylor, ChartCo’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to be expanding our global network further with the opening of the Greek office. Our core platform, OneOcean, has been welcomed by a number of Greek shipping companies who value the fully integrated services that OneOcean delivers.”

The launch of the new Greek office will take place on 10th October at 26 Skouze str. (2nd floor), 185 36 Piraeus, Greece.

Source: ChartCo