ChartCo relocates offices to the heart of Rotterdam

In a move which supports ChartCo’s ongoing expansion, the company is relocating from Driemanssteeweg 200 to Parmentierplein 20, Rotterdam with a brand-new technology office, thereby siting the firm at the epicentre of Europe’s largest port.

ChartCo’s new central location will help to support customers and provide an excellent base from which to present the company’s innovative products. ChartCo’s dedicated Dutch sales and support team will also be based at the new site from 18th October 2019, with all contact details including telephone and email addresses remaining the same as they were at the firm’s former offices.

“We are very excited to be moving closer to the port of Rotterdam as it is a vibrant nexus for a great deal of varied maritime activity,” said Rivanny Troenokarso, Head of Sales, Benelux. “The new premises will be beneficial to our customers as well as our sales and support team who will be working in the middle of a digital hub and a world-class industrial complex.”

The port of Rotterdam is so much more than just a transit hub. As well as hosting an oil refinery and a number of processing plants, it has benefited from regeneration measures over the last two decades and has now become a thriving destination it its own right, attracting tourists and new residents to the waterside area.

As ChartCo continues to grow its product range, it is inviting customers, suppliers and press to visit the new technology offices. Visitors to the new premises will be able to both see and interact with the latest technology, which is intuitive and integrated within the ChartCo OneOcean platform.

Complete with a comprehensive set of applications built for onboard and onshore teams, ChartCo OneOcean gives crews complete control, with access to real-time information as and when required. ChartCo OneOcean has been designed to provide vital support for every commercial vessel, regardless of size.

