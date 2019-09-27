Charterers releasing sanctions-hit China Cosco Dalian tankers: sources

Oil companies and trading houses that had booked tankers belonging to US sanctions-hit China Cosco Dalian Tanker Shipping are scrambling to secure alternate tonnage as freight rates spike in this replacement frenzy.

Market sources told S&P Global Platts that at least four VLCCs had been chartered as replacement ships by a well-known Chinese oil company that had earlier hired China Cosco Dalian Tanker Shipping tonnage for hauling crude from the Persian Gulf.

The rush for replacement ships is driving up VLCC freight levels for moving crude from the Persian Gulf to China with one ship hired provisionally at Worldscale 76.

The benchmark Persian Gulf to China 270,000 mt VLCC rate was assessed at w67 Wednesday.

“This is bullish for the freight market as charterers will be more cautious in choosing the vessels they intend to take for moving cargoes, and owners are adopting a wait-and-see approach to see how the sanctions impact the freight level,” said a source with a VLCC shipowner.

Another source with a VLCC shipowner said: “We will see the extent of the impact [on the market] today.”

A senior executive of a Western Protection and Indemnity, or P&I Club, said: “Trading companies will not touch their [Cosco Dalian] tonnage with a barge pole as none wants to get embroiled in a black list and hurt their financial transactions mechanism.”

Cosco now has the option of transferring control of the tonnage to a separate entity or to the parent company, sources said.

For this to happen, the company will have to get Class approvals from the requisite societies, which can take weeks. Until this happens, the LR1 supply in particular has tightened and rates are on the rise.

The group controls more than 40 VLCCs, 13 LR1s and four LR2s, according to shipping industry estimates. When contacted, company executives said not all ships are the sanctioned entities.

“The company is currently looking into this matter but won’t disclose the strategy,” a company source said.

FREIGHT RATES ON OVERDRIVE

Along with the VLCC market, the clean Long Range I product tanker segment has gone into a tizzy because of the latest sanctions on two subsidiaries of Chinese shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping Company, among others.

Market participants said it will significantly support VLCC and LR1 rates.

“It is a bull factor for the LR1s,” said a chartering source.

According to tanker market sources, Trafigura and ATC released one each of Cosco Shipping’s LR1s. Trafigura replaced the Lian Song Hu that was placed on subjects at w96 for September 29 naphtha loading on the Sikka-Japan route, with the Estia at w105. ATC released the Lian Bai Hu that was earlier placed on subjects at $320,000 for September 27 gasoil loading on the Vadinar-Persian Gulf route, with an option to discharge in the Red Sea region at $680,000, sources said.

Trafigura, ATC and concerned shipowners could not be reached for comment.

“The rates are starting to take off in an already improving market,” said a broker in Denmark. The next done fixture could be at the same rate or higher, the broker said with reference to Estia.

“The Cosco factor has entered the market big time and even more so in the dirty tankers segment,” said a source with a clean oil tankers’ owner.

The LR2 clean product market has not been particularly affected because of the limited exposure that Cosco has in the segment.

Source: Platts