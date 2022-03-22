Charting the course to sustainable shipping at Alfa Laval’s Marine Innovation Summit 2022

On 29th March, thought leaders from across the maritime industry will come together online for the Marine Innovation Summit 2022. Registration is open for the livestream event, which will highlight the challenges and opportunities ahead as the shipping world pursues bold sustainability targets.

Bringing the future into focus

The Marine Innovation Summit, created in 2021 and hosted by Alfa Laval, is a forum for exploring sustainability and the marine industry’s progress in reaching it. Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s summit will be open and free to anyone who registers.

“Sustainability, both on an environmental level and on a human level, is key to our maritime future. New technologies and solutions on board vessels are needed to achieve the decarbonization goals, and digital solutions will be one key element in getting there,” says Sameer Kalra, President, Alfa Laval Marine Division. “Achieving sustainability requires that we work together, which begins with open discussion. By following the dialogue at the Marine Innovation Summit 2022, participants will gain insights from some of the sharpest minds in our industry.”

Prominent speakers and panellists

During the livestream of just over two hours, a breadth of industry profiles will take the floor at the Marine Innovation Summit 2022. They include keynote speaker Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the World Maritime University, as well as inspirational speaker Per Olof Arnäs, Senior Logistics Strategist at Einride.

During two panel discussions, representatives from notable shipping companies, research institutes and more will share their thoughts on where the shipping industry is headed – and how it will get there.

To view the programme and the full speaker list, and to register your participation in the Marine Innovation Summit 2022, please visit: www.alfalaval.com/innovationsummit2022

Source: Alfa Laval