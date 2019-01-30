Charting The Decline Of Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Let me state clearly up front that this article is in no way an argument in favor of meddling in Venezuela’s internal affairs. Despite my criticisms of how Venezuela has managed its oil industry, I would not suggest that the U.S. attempt to force a solution upon the country.

This post stems from a recent debate I had over the downfall of Venezuela’s oil industry. The question was whether the country’s oil production is falling as a result of sanctions or mismanagement. While I agree that sanctions have had an impact — especially over the past year — the root of Venezuela’s problems go back 20 years.

Even as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, I will point out regarding prior sanctions that Venezuela has remained one of the most important suppliers of oil to the U.S. In 2018, Venezuela ranked behind only Canada and Saudi Arabia in the volume of oil imported by the U.S. Imports from Venezuela have declined over the years, but that’s the case with almost every country as U.S. shale production exploded. But sanctions have not prevented Venezuela from profiting from oil sales to the U.S.

A Short History of Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Venezuela’s oil production reached an all-time high in 1970 when the country produced 3.8 million barrels per day (BPD). In 1971, Venezuela national its natural gas industry, and began taking steps to nationalize its oil industry. The oil industry was officially nationalized in 1976. At that time, the Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) was formed.

Between 1970 and 1985, oil production in Venezuela experienced a decline of over 50%. But then production there once again began to grow. In 1997, as it sought to attract foreign investment and develop the heavy oil in the Orinoco Belt, Venezuela opened up its oil industry to foreign investment.

By 1998, Venezuela’s oil production had recovered to 3.5 million BPD, nearly reaching its former high. In 1999, Hugo Chávez began serving as President of Venezuela. During the Venezuelan general strike of 2002–2003, Chávez fired 19,000 employees of PDVSA and replaced them with employees loyal to his government.

Venezuela has the largest proved oil reserves in the world. But most of Venezuela’s proved oil reserves consists of extra-heavy crude oil in the Orinoco Belt. The Orinoco contains an estimated 1.2 trillion barrels of oil resource (not to be confused with proved reserves).

This oil is particularly challenging to produce, which is why Venezuela invited international oil companies into the country to participate in the development of these reserves. Companies like ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Total and ConocoPhillips invested billions of dollars in technology and infrastructure to turn the extra-heavy oil into crude oil exports.

The challenges in producing this oil require significant capital investment. These investments are risks on the part of the oil companies making them, but they will pay off if oil prices rise.

The Causes of the Decline

In 2007 oil prices were rising, and the Chávez government sought more revenue as the investments made by the international oil companies began to pay off. Venezuela demanded changes to the agreements made by the international oil companies that would give PDVSA majority control of the projects.

ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips refused, and as a result, their assets were expropriated. (These expropriations were later ruled to be illegal, and compensation was granted to both companies).

So there are two related causes that have resulted in the steep decline of Venezuela’s oil production, despite the the country’s top rank in proved reserves.

The first is the removal of expertise required to develop the country’s heavy oil. This started with the firing of PDVSA employees in 2003 and continued with pushing international expertise out of the country in 2007.

Second, the Chávez government failed to appreciate the level of capital expenditures required to continue developing the country’s oil. This was in no small part due to inexperience among the Chávez loyalists that were now running PDVSA.

When oil prices were high, Chávez funneled billions from the oil industry into the country’s social programs. But he failed to reinvest adequately in this capital-intensive industry.

Following the 2007 expropriations, Venezuela’s oil production went on a steep decline. In 2018, Venezuela’s oil production fell to 1.5 million BPD, a decrease of more than 50% below 2006 levels.

Conclusions

I do believe that a country should use its natural resources to benefit its citizens, but you have to be willing to make the investments needed to keep the respective industries in good shape. The problem with Venezuela’s approach was that it extracted too much from the industry, which sacrificed its ability to continue to grow its production.

As I have written previously, it’s hard to imagine that Venezuela’s oil industry can recover without significant reinvestment. Whether by a change in government, or the current government striking deals with countries that are desperate for oil (e.g., China), the status quo in Venezuela can be expected to continue the ruin of the country’s oil industry.

