Chartwell Marine Expands CTV Build Pipeline to Support Global Offshore Wind Growth

Chartwell Marine, a trusted pioneer of next-generation vessel design, has announced that a new Chartwell Brevity Class Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) entered build in March at the Diverse Marine shipyard in Cowes, UK – becoming the latest in Chartwell’s growing pipeline of new vessel builds to supply the global offshore wind market.

This latest Brevity Class CTV is one of three Chartwell-designed ‘stock’ boats to be constructed by Diverse Marine as part of a unique finance and lease programme, which aims to give vessel operators the certainty to invest in their fleets ahead of the next phase of European offshore wind expansion. It is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, to be joined by its sister vessels in Q2 2025 and Q3 2025 respectively.

“Demand for proven, low emission offshore wind vessels to support construction and operations across Europe, the USA and Asia has never been higher,” said Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell Marine. “Finding routes to enable investment into new builds at regional shipyards will be essential for meeting this increasingly urgent requirement, while ensuring that the economic benefits of offshore wind expansion are felt on a local level.”

The Brevity Class is designed to be a versatile ‘vessel of choice’ for the global market, capitalising on lessons learnt supporting offshore wind projects throughout construction and operation in Europe, while also responding to the specific operational requirements of projects in the US and Asian markets. It is a high-powered CTV, capable of cost-effective, low-emissions operation – with a signature hull form that enables enhanced manoeuvrability and stability.

To meet a wide range of operational demands across these markets, the Brevity Class can accommodate up to 32 personnel, with a range of crew configurations to allow for flexible space planning, and enhanced comfort for longer periods spent offshore.

A further Brevity Class vessel is currently in build at the Manor Marine shipyard in Portland, Dorset and is due to enter operations as part of Manor Renewable Energy’s OPUS offshore wind fleet this Summer.

Meanwhile, in the United States, St John’s Ship Building is putting the finishing touches on Atlantic Resolute, the second in a series of six Chartwell Ambitious Class vessels ordered by Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) – the first US offshore wind farm support company. Atlantic Resolute hit the water in March this year, ahead of her handover to AWT.

In total, the global pipeline of Chartwell Marine Offshore Wind Assets in build now exceeds 15 vessels across six shipyards in Europe and the USA. With a comprehensive portfolio of vessel designs spanning CTVs, Daughter Craft and now the Chartwell VARD 403 Midi SOV, Chartwell is able to support the global offshore wind market across the board.

“As the number of Chartwell Marine vessels in build and operation continues to grow, we’re proud to be delivering on our mission to ensure a supply of proven, highly capable vessels, while supporting development of local supply chains that are critical to the global growth of offshore wind,” Page added. “Research & Development remains at the heart of what we do and will remain our focus whilst these new assets are in production for the market.”

Source: Chartwell Marine