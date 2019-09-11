Chartwell Marine Expands To Meet Growing Global Demand For Next-Gen Vessel Design

Chartwell Marine, a pioneer in next generation vessel design, has announced significant investment and growth in its team as it responds to growing global demand for its specialist vessel design services. In particular, Chartwell’s commercial activity over the past 12 months has been driven by growth markets as such offshore wind and vessel hybridisation, alongside a clear need for the ‘next generation’ of specialist workboats that respond effectively to new operational requirements and demands.

To support an increasing number of global vessel design and consultancy contracts, Chartwell is investing in three key areas. The first is in personnel, with two new permanent staff joining the seven-strong specialist design team, and the appointment of reputed naval architect, Professor Bob Cripps, as Non-Executive Director. The second is in a new Southampton HQ at Deacons Boat Yard, Bursledon, which Chartwell’s expanding team will use as a hub for serving clients across Europe, the USA and Asia. The third is a significant investment in software and training for all members of the team.

The emergence of offshore wind across these regions has been a key driver of innovation in vessel design, with vessel operators in established markets seeking new crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that capitalise on lessons learnt to date – while new offshore wind markets such as the USA and Taiwan look to refine this proven formula for application in new operating environments.

Launched in late 2018, Chartwell Marine’s Chartwell 24 catamaran has been designed to meet these needs and has generated substantial interest from the international offshore wind development community. The business received its first two Chartwell 24 orders from class-leading vessel operator, Seacat Services, in H1 2019.

Simultaneously, increasingly stringent emissions regulations worldwide are leading maritime businesses, including offshore wind vessel operators and port authorities, to carefully consider their carbon footprints, making the design of effective hybrids increasingly important.

Chartwell Marine is swiftly establishing a strong track record in the area of hybrid propulsion, having led on a number of pioneering projects over the past 12 months. In conjunction with UK boat builder Wight Shipyard Co., the company unveiled the first Chasewell 9-metre hybrid patrol boat in June 2019 – a vessel design which will set new standards for clean, low-cost port operations.

In addition, Chartwell Marine was selected by a leading US institution to design and specify build for a unique US hybrid vessel. The 65ft high-performance catamaran has been designed to meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards, setting a benchmark for vessel operators and boat builders in the US and further afield.

These high-profile projects have been accompanied by a wide range of bespoke design briefs, responding to the operators’ unique requirements – which include the Catchwell fishing vessel, Chartwell Rib and several new yacht designs capitalising on lessons learnt from the rapidly developing workboat market. Each design leverages Chartwell Marine’s R&D expertise – particularly in the area of hull design, where Computational Flow Dynamics (CFD) modelling and scale prototype model testing has been used to reduce drag and improve seakeeping for superior speed and performance, whilst also lowering emissions.

“Chartwell Marine has seen rapid expansion over the past 18 months, and we feel that this success reflects the strength of the UK maritime supply chain and ability to export designs to a number of international growth markets,” said Andy Page, Naval Architect and Managing Director, Chartwell Marine. “It’s fantastic to continue the strong naval architecture tradition in Southampton and to support the development of Chartwell’s staff whilst also responding to local and global design challenges.”

“I am excited to be advising a team that is quickly establishing a strong reputation and track record in vessel design, using its expertise to pioneer innovative new hulls. In the UK, Chartwell Marine is at the forefront at low emission technology and will continue to set higher industry standards to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint,” said Professor Bob Cripps, Non-Executive Director, Chartwell Marine.

Professor Bob Cripps is currently Chairman of the Board of Poole Harbour Commissioners, with an academic and industry track record encompassing a Visiting Professor role at the University of Southampton and extensive commercial vessel design expertise at firms including Longitude Consulting Engineers Ltd.

Source: Chartwell Marine