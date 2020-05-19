ChartWorld and JRC Cooperate on Information Overlays

ChartWorld are cooperating with JRC on the addition of ChartWorld’s ground-breaking Information Overlay service, known as CIO+ onto JRC ECDIS.

CIO+ is a data overlay shown in ECDIS as a user chart, loaded on top of Electronic Navigational Charts. CIO+ is a tool to help the Bridge team with the task of developing and executing efficient voyage plans by automating the process of applying additional data in ECDIS by means of User Chart objects.

Oliver Schwarz, ChartWorld’s Business Development Director, commented “CIO+ is a great step forward to better and safer voyage planning. It makes a huge difference to crew efficiency and voyage plan accuracy and provides onshore teams with increased oversight of navigational planning and risk management.

“JRC’s support of the CIO+ service shows the strength of the software. It makes the information on their ECDIS better and gives them a competitive edge.”

CIO+ is currently available for JRC ECDIS 9201 for both Ver.01.20.026 released in April 2017 and Ver.01.30.012 released in August 2017.

T.Podkowinski, Master of the m/v “MSC Ravenna”, commented “CIO+ Service provides all T&P notices. What is important, all updates are available almost on line so the latest T&P are always available for selected route within +/- 100 Nm. Access to T&P for any selected route is very easy and very fast using ChartBrowser.

The most important advantages of new system:

• T&P linked to user chart (can be monitored)

• T&P can be included to the route check before monitoring

• Warn a user if approach the T&P NtM, POP-up MSG will show up before approach.

The new system seems to be more convenient and handy for users. Hope other users share our opinion and experience”

CIO+ on the ECDIS provides for the automatic addition of the follow data:

• Temporary and Preliminary Notices to Mariners (T&P NtM) published by the UKHO and other local Hydrographic Offices.

• NAVAREA Navigational Warnings. All active NAVAREA warnings along a planned route will be supplied and updated weekly in a CIO+ user chart overlay.

Source: Chartoworld