ChartWorld Group Rejoins CIRM

ChartWorld Group, a leading provider of maritime navigation solutions, is pleased to announce its rejoining of the Comité International Radio-Maritime (CIRM). This strategic decision aligns with the ongoing to enhance ChartWorld’s profile and increase exposure within the wider marine electronics community.

ChartWorld and Teledyne Marine have united forces under the Raymarine CIRM membership umbrella joining as full associate members. This joint effort signifies a commitment to collective strength and shared expertise within the marine electronics industry.

“We are delighted to contribute to shaping the future of maritime technology by rejoining CIRM,” said Andy Murray, Director of Navigation Solutions, at Raymarine and ChartWorld Group. “By consolidating our efforts as a group, we aim to amplify our influence and actively engage in the advancement of both commercial and recreational marine electronics.”

This strategic alignment is part of a broader initiative by Teledyne Technologies to leverage synergies within its subsidiaries and present a united front in the rapidly evolving landscape of marine electronics. The Raymarine umbrella membership will serve as a platform for ChartWorld Group to contribute its world-leading expertise, insights, and innovations to the global maritime community.

“We look forward to building on our extensive industry involvement to foster peer collaboration, knowledge sharing, and contributions to the ongoing development of standards and technologies in the marine electronics domain,” added Murray.

ChartWorld Group is a leading provider of digital navigation solutions, offering innovative products and services that focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance at sea. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on technological advancements, ChartWorld Group continues to be at the forefront of the maritime technology sector.

Source: ChartWorld Group