ChartWorld launches MyFleet, a free-of-charge digital voyage planning Due Diligence Tool

ChartWorld has launched MyFleet, the shipping industry’s first free-of-charge cloud-based tool to do due diligence on voyage planning. MyFleet is an easy-to-use web-based tool designed to support onshore teams to check and assess risk in a ship’s voyage plan.

Following recent legal decisions, voyage plan due diligence by the vessel owner or ship manager has taken on increased, and urgent importance. Oliver Schwarz, ChartWorld’s Business Development Director, commented “A ship being ‘at sea’ is no longer a viable or legal defence for lack of shore-based oversight. Improvements in communications, tech, and intelligent routing software means the wider world now expects vessels to have shore-based navigational oversight.”

Schwarz said “Current fleet operations centres are dominated by banks of big-screen monitors – they look impressive, and they are helping to win vessels off visiting ship owners. With MyFleet, their capabilities can be expanded as a risk management tool for navigational data and voyage plans.”

MyFleet, in its basic form, provides free of charge weather data, ChartWorld ENC data, the ship’s position, the created voyage plan for each vessel of the owner’s fleet, and the route in use on the ECDIS. Optionally, official ENCs or C-MAP charts, as well as the unique ChartWorld T&P updates and environmental areas service (CIO+), can be activated.

Stephan Dimke, Sales Director of ChartWorld International highlighted one of the key advantages of the system “MyFleet, in combination with the MyRA voyage planning tool, delivers not only the safest and most cost-effective solution in the market but also the one that consumes the lowest amount of data, we are talking about megabytes of data usage per month and not gigabytes as with other solutions.”

MyFleet can be used for all SOLAS vessels without limitation of any other service provider in use.

Source: Chartworld