ChartWorld launches Radar-As-A-Service

ChartWorld has launched a ‘Radar as a service’ model, providing Raymarine’s Pathfinder™ Solid State IMO X-Band radar system on a subscription basis. Pathfinder is an award-winning solid-state radar technology designed for CAT 2 and CAT 3 SOLAS vessels. This business model optimizes a shipping company’s operations by reducing the burden of maintaining and updating essential navigation equipment.

ChartWorld CEO, Steven Schootbrugge, said, “We know ChartWorld’s ‘navigation as a service’ model works in shipping – ECDIS-as-a-Service disrupted the market and delivered up-to-date navigational hardware, charts, and other essential data and navigation systems to ships. Our clients have told us that this model will also work with radar systems and supporting software. For owners and managers, this will result in lower costs and better, newer, systems onboard.

This model will allow us to offer clients a life-time warranty for the Pathfinder Solid State Radar, remote maintenance, status monitoring, service direct to device, software upgrades, as well as including hardware upgrades, connectivity costs, archiving Radar-Logs onshore, and all spare parts.”

The Pathfinder™ radar system delivers exceptional resolution and detection capabilities even in the most challenging of maritime conditions. Compliant with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards IEC 62288 and IEC 62388, this radar stands out for its reduced maintenance, enhanced longevity, and ease of operation.

Pathfinder offers crews superior target separation and increased long-range resolution using pulse compression and beam sharpening technology. The solid-state transmitter provides performance exceeding a 12kW magnetron, and the system meets and exceeds all IMO performance requirements for target detection.

The Pathfinder™ is designed to be quickly retrofitted in place of existing systems and the Pathfinder™ radar features a market leading user interface for simplicity of operation greatly reducing the learning curve for the crew.

Source: ChartWorld