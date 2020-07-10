ChartWorld’s eGlobe G2 Achieves Japan Type Approval

ChartWorld, one of the world’s leading providers of digital navigation solutions, received ECDIS Type Approval from the Japan MLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism) to support Japan-Flag vessels.

The certificate issued by the MLIT proves the system’s compliance with all ECDIS-related regulations valid for the Japan Flag State and covers the eGlobe G2 system in touchscreen and regular configurations. ChartWorld’s cyber-secure gateway, eChart Secure Gateway, is also included as part of the approved equipment.

ChartWorld’s dual eGlobe G2 ECDIS will be delivered along with a package of ENCs, digital publications, support services and other critical services for safe navigation, such as ChartWorld’s unique CIO+ data service. The systems will be installed and supported by ChartWorld’s team of global engineers and technical service representatives.

Gary Garner, Managing Director, ChartWorld Japan K.K., commented: “Since opening our Japan office in 2016, we have steadily won the trust of leading shipowners and managers across the country. We appreciate the support of these valued clients who have helped us grow our business, and to become leaders in digital navigation in Japan. Japan’s shipping industry demands the highest of standards in terms of quality, usability, and safety. With the Type Approval from MLIT, we can now meet the needs of owners with Japan-flag vessels and help them to further improve the navigational safety of their ships.”

Source: ChartWorld