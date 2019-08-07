Chelsea Technologies appoints Elizabeth Paull as its new managing director to drive further growth at a crucial time in the maritime sector

Chelsea Technologies, a world leader in the design and manufacture of sensors for the maritime sector and a Sonardyne company, has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Paull as its new managing director. Paull, who joins the company from leading subsea technology developer Sonardyne International, has been appointed to further develop Chelsea Technologies as a market leader in environmental sensing technology across a variety of industry sectors, and particularly in maritime where the regulatory landscape of today is creating significant challenges for shipowners and operators.

Paull’s appointment comes at a time when accurate monitoring for great transparency, efficiency and compliance is increasingly vital for the international shipping industry as stringent environmental regulations become more widespread. In particular, Chelsea’s expertise in portable ballast water testing and accurate scrubber wash water monitoring has seen a notable growth in demand in recent months as shipowners and regulators prepare for managing compliance with some of the most significant actions of legislation to impact the industry in recent history.

Paull commented:

‘I am excited to lead Chelsea Technologies at a time when the company is undergoing such incredible expansion, more notably so following the recent acquisition by Sonardyne. In the maritime sector, owners and operators are facing increased cost and regulatory pressures from developments such as the 2020 Sulphur Cap and the Ballast Water Management Convention, and need to adapt to different operational practices and requirements. Because of this, the industry needs as much support as is available from experts who can help them navigate these challenges in a safe, efficient and cost-effective way.

‘Building on many years of experience in the marine instrumentation and systems sector, I hope to further cement Chelsea Technologies’ position as a market leader and increase our reach across international territories, with a strong focus on dedicating our efforts to providing the support shipowners and regulators need to not only ensure compliance, but ultimately protect the environment.’

Chelsea’s recent acquisition by Sonardyne, a leading global subsea technology provider, has enabled the company to strengthen its presence in the maritime, ocean science and water quality sectors.

Brian Phillips, executive chairman, Chelsea Technologies, also commented:

‘We are pleased to welcome Elizabeth to the Chelsea team. Her experience within Sonardyne and the wider maritime instrumentation and systems market will be of great value in further developing Chelsea as a leading manufacturer, especially at a time when we are seeing such significant increase in demand for accurate and reliable testing and monitoring, particularly for ballast water and scrubber wash water.’

In her role at Sonardyne, Paull served as Business Development Manager for aquaculture and renewables, developing and leading the firm’s business within these growing industries. Prior to this, she was Sales and Marketing director at subsea instrumentation and systems company, Aquatec Group. She holds a Masters of Oceanography from Southampton University and an MBA from the Open University. Through her professional and academic pursuits, she has gained a wealth of knowledge around marine science and business development.

Chelsea has recently been awarded Type Approval by DNV-GL for its SeaSentry wash water monitoring system for ship exhaust gas cleaning systems and continues to maintain a strong pipeline of orders as the 1st January implementation of Global Sulphur Cap approaches. The company was also awarded a contract from the Federal Public Service (FPS) Mobility and Transport, the arm of the Belgian government responsible for shipping, to provide benchmark portable testing for compliance with ballast water standards. This follows the Belgian government’s decision to begin testing vessels calling at its ports and terminals to ensure they can demonstrate compliance with the IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC).

