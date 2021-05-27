Chemical safety on board

Protect your crew members and the marine environment by implementing Metizoft’s solution for chemical control. MZ Chemical System is an easy-to-use software designed for chemical handlers’ onboard vessels, administrators, and ship owners for total chemical control.

Chemicals are carried on vessels in bulk as cargo or in containers, barrels, and gas cylinders. In addition, there are a range of chemicals found in a ship’s stores and equipment, such as pesticides, acids, and cleaning agents.

All in one system



With MZ Chemical System you get exposure log, chemical safety data sheets, substance register and risk assessment all in one system. Exposure log is required by law to be available for up to 60 years, from a person is exposed to a hazardous chemical. Metizoft´s system serves as documentation for a possible occupational injury allowance, should a person become ill or injured.

– As part of Metizoft´s goal in making the maritime industry more sustainable, we have developed a user-friendly software for chemical control on board vessels. After releasing MZ Chemical System, we have received very positive feedback from our clients, says Øyvind Sundgot, CMO, Metizoft AS.

Be safe and in control



MZ Chemical System includes every requirement, according to current regulations and increases your safety knowledge regarding chemicals. The system also maintains total control of stock, withdrawals, and substitutions of hazardous chemicals.

REM Offshore, which currently operates eleven vessels, have implemented MZ Chemical System to get total chemical control for their fleet.

– Metizoft´s solution is cost effective and increases crew safety and chemical knowledge on board REM´s vessels. To safeguard sustainable operations regarding chemical handling for our entire fleet, MZ Chemical System is a great tool, says Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Commercial & Technical Manager, REM Offshore.

With Metizoft´s solution, you will be able to handle chemicals onboard regarding maintenance, cleaning, and leakage and you will always get access to the most recent safety data sheets. The system is functional on both computers, mobile phones, tablets and works offline when necessary.

Green Yard Group, a Norwegian shipyard group that offers complete shipyard services from newbuilding, repair, modification and recycling of vessels, has chosen Metizoft as their preferred partner regarding IHM and chemical handling.

– MZ Chemical System provides crucial information regarding hazardous substances and gives easy access to updated security data sheets. Metizoft´s hazard assessment assists Green Yard in incorporating appropriate PPE equipment when handling chemicals required for our operations, says Kjetil Bollestad, CEO at Green Yard Kleven.

– MZ Chemical System is developed from “hands-on experience” and is tailor made for the maritime industry. Delegate your workflow, increase user knowledge and reduce the number of products and suppliers by choosing Metizoft’s solution, says Øyvind Sundgot.

Metizoft is the world’s first and leading consulting company to provide IHM (Inventory of Hazardous Materials) solutions to shipyards, shipowners, suppliers, and other business segments in the maritime industry. Today, the company provides a range of sustainable solutions for the entire ship lifecycle.

Metizoft is among the world’s first and leading consulting companies providing IHM (Inventory of Hazardous Materials) solutions to shipyards, shipowners, suppliers, and other business segments in the maritime industry.

METIZOFT Ship Lifecycle Solutions provide user-friendly tools emerging from advanced software, in addition to IHM inspections, document management and IHM maintenance, removal of hazardous materials, and ship recycling planning and supervision. With Metizoft Ship Lifecycle Solutions, we improve your ship`s sustainability and ensure compliance.

With a broad variety of clients worldwide, Metizoft has some of the most advanced vessels within the maritime industry in our portfolio.

Metizoft operates out of Norway, Singapore, Shanghai and Hong Kong. In addition, we have an extensive network of IHM inspectors, operating out of strategic ports on all continents. More than 60 employees go to work every day at our offices to provide sustainable solutions for the entire ship lifecycle.

Gry Cecilie Sydhagen founded Metizoft AS in 2006 with an ambition to make the maritime industry greener. In 2009, Sydhagen was honoured as the «Norwegian Female Entrepreneur of the Year» for her effort in developing green technology solutions.

Source: Metizoft AS