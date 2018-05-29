Chemical Shipping: A Growth Story Worth Taking a Look At

While the crude tanker segment is for yet another year in the doldrums, other wet segments are faring better. One such example is the the chemical tanker market, with the world’s liquid chemical seaborne trade growing at an exceptionally impressive 7% to 196 million tons in 2017. In a recent note, ShipFocus, said that “this compares to an average 5-year growth of just over 2% or a 10-year growth of 3%. We expect world’s volume to grow more moderately but still above average at about 4% this year. So, who are and will be the winners and losers with such solid growth? How have the chemical tanker carriers won or lost on the various shipping routes that enabled these cargoes move? Which are the cargoes that helped chemical traders thrive? What should you bank on next?”

According to ShipFocus, a chemical shipping specialist firm, “the world’s top three chemical tanker trade routes, namely, Intra-NE Asia, Intra-UK Cont, and MiddleEast/NE Asia saw their volume grow in 2017, helping them retain their respective pole positions. Intra-NAFTA at fourth position is quite a distance away with 11.6 million tons and little change from a year ago. NAFTA trades with South America countries increased almost 20% and helped this trade route move up 2 ranks to fifth position. At the same time, a 5.6% drop in volume from NAFTA to North-East Asia caused the trade route to drop from 5th to seventh position, while Intra-South-East Asian rapid and healthy growth to 6.1 million tons puts the former under threat even at its new 7th position. Resumption of production from earlier plant disruptions helped Singapore exports rise substantially and contributed to an over 10% increase in volume for the SE Asian north-bound trade route to retain its sixth position. Of the world’s top cargoes moved in chemical tankers, Methanol came in first with about 30 million tons moved, of which Iran and Trinidad & Tobago are largest exporting countries with about 4.2 million tons each. Paraxylene is the second largest product moved, growing by 2 million tons to 20.5 million tons in 2017. Chief beneficiary is Korean shippers who collectively were the biggest supplier to feed its Chinese neighbour’s insatiable demand. Sulphuric Acid which requires stainless steel cargo tanks grew by a million ton to 17.8 million tons, taking 3rd place with Korea being largest exporting country as well”.

Analyzing the three major routes, ShipFocus noted that the “Intra-North East Asia trade maintains its reign as the world’s biggest trade route for liquid chemical shipping for 2017 with almost 27 million tons of various petrochemicals traded and shipped. This is a growth of about 7% in volume over 2016’s. Largest product is Paraxylene which constitutes a huge 44% of total volume. You don’t get a prize for guessing that China has a big part to play in this. Yes, China makes up 75% of total volume traded, and 70% of net growth. South Korean shippers who benefitted from this huge product market include SK Global, Hanwha Total, S-Oil and GS Caltex”, said ShipFocus.

The “Intra-UK-Continent trade route comes in 2nd with an aggregate volume of over 25 million tons, a 9% growth over 2016, mainly from Caustic Soda Solution, Benzene and Methanol. Overtaking top cargo Benzene, Caustic Soda grew a huge 60% to almost 3 million tons to become the biggest cargo traded. Largest Caustic Soda suppliers in Europe include Dow Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, Inovyn and Bayer. Ethanol and Styrene being 4th and 5th largest shipped cargoes in this route also grew very healthily at 17% and 14% respectively. Will UK-Continent trade route renewed growth continue and help it to outdo its North-East Asian counterpart for the champion position next year? Looking in detail at how the trade route has grown, there is an across-the-board increase in all major countries for both imports and exports. The proposition for its continued growth is very good to say the least. Interestingly, specialty chemicals vis-à-vis basic or bulk chemicals, which has a 28% (above global average) ratio in the European trades, grew only 1%”, the shipbroker and digital shipping company noted.

Finally, the Middle East/NE Asia route is a ‘typical trade route’ shipping people know more about: “a distinct supply area where cargo is loaded and going to a receiving area where the ship discharges: Middle-East is one of the largest collective suppliers of petrochemicals, while NorthEast Asia on the other hand is a largest collective supplier of these cargoes. A total of more than 17 million tons was shipped in this trade route, growing almost 5% in 2017. When we break down into slightly more detail, we can see where the growth is attributed to: Trade from Saudi Arabia to China shines as the world’s top countrypair in terms of liquid chemical shipped, generating over 38 billion ton-miles of chemical tanker space demand. Saudi Methanol Co., National Methanol Co. of Saudi Arabia; Zagros, Fanavaran of Iran; OMI and Salalah Methanol of Oman are top shippers of the largest cargo in this trade route”, ShipFocus concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide