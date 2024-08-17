Cheniere Highlights Benefits of U.S. LNG in 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNG) yesterday published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, titled “Energy Secured, Benefits Delivered.” The report highlights Cheniere’s critical role in enhancing global energy security while supporting economic growth with its reliable and flexible LNG.

“Energy Secured, Benefits Delivered” also details Cheniere’s progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, as well as the company’s operational and safety track record, customer focus, project execution and financial performance.

“It is a privilege to share Cheniere’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights our accomplishments and commitment to responsibly meet the global demand for reliable and affordable energy, strengthening energy security and delivering benefits to the United States and the world,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The benefits of U.S. LNG exports to our local communities, the United States, our friends and allies, and to the global effort to improve air quality and reduce GHG emissions are real and verifiable.”

Additional highlights from Cheniere’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Producing ~50% of U.S. LNG and being a leading supplier to Europe, enhancing energy security in that region in a time of need

Completing quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification (QMRV) R&D projects in collaboration with business partners across Cheniere’s supply chain to improve the overall understanding of LNG lifecycle GHG emissions

Co-founding and sponsoring the Energy Emissions Modeling and Data Lab (EEMDL), a multidisciplinary research and education initiative led by the University of Texas at Austin in collaboration with Colorado State University and the Colorado School of Mines to advance methods and tools to address the need for accurate, timely and clear accounting of GHG emissions

Achieving a 0.10 Total Reportable Incident Rate (TRIR), a top-decile safety record in the industry

Totaling over 13,000 volunteer hours and contributing $5.6 million in direct giving in support of our communities

Visit the Our Responsibility section on cheniere.com to read the full report, past reports and accompanying materials.

Source: Cheniere