Chevron Announces 2023 Capital Expenditure Budgets

Chevron Corporation today announced 2023 organic capital expenditure budgets of $14 billion for consolidated subsidiaries (capex) and $3 billion for equity affiliates (affiliate capex), which total near the high end of the company’s guidance range.

The company’s 2023 capex budget is up more than 25% from 2022 expected spend, excluding acquisitions. Affiliate capex in 2023 is down modestly from 2022 expected spend. These budgets support Chevron’s objective to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon and include approximately $2 billion in lower carbon capex, more than double the 2022 budget.

“We’re maintaining capital discipline while investing to grow both traditional and new energy supplies,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “Our 2023 capex budgets are consistent with our long-term plans to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon.”

Chevron’s 2023 capex budget assumes cost inflation that averages in the mid-single digits with certain areas higher, such as the Permian Basin that assumes low double-digit cost inflation.

“Our capex budgets remain in line with prior guidance despite inflation,” Wirth continued. “We’re winning back investors with capital efficient growth, a strong balance sheet, and more cash returned to shareholders.”

Details of Chevron’s 2023 organic capex and affiliate capex budgets(1) include:

Capex

Upstream capex includes more than $4 billion for Permian Basin development and roughly $2 billion for other shale & tight assets. More than 20% of upstream capex is for projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Lower carbon capex across all segments totals around $2 billion, including $0.5 billion to lower the carbon intensity of Chevron’s traditional operations and about $1 billion to increase renewable fuels production capacity.

Affiliate Capex

Nearly half of affiliate capex is for Tengizchevroil’s FGP / WPMP Project in Kazakhstan and about a third is for Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, including the U.S. Gulf Coast II petrochemical project.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines.

