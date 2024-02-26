Chevron Products UK Limited to join EMEA – WAF Crude – Physical MOC

Chevron Products UK Limited has advised Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, that it would like to participate in the Platts Market on Close assessment process for EMEA – WAF Crude – Physical.

Platts has reviewed Chevron Products UK Limited and will consider information from the entity in the assessment process for EMEA – WAF Crude – Physical, subject at all times to adherence with Platts editorial standards.

Platts will publish all relevant information from Chevron Products UK Limited accordingly.

Source: Platts