Chevron Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $6.0 billion ($3.20 per share – diluted) for second quarter 2023, compared with $11.6 billion ($5.95 per share – diluted) in second quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter was a one-time tax benefit of $225 million related to impairments that were recognized in prior periods. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $10 million. Adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion ($3.08 per share – diluted) in second quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion ($5.82 per share – diluted) in second quarter 2022. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings, see Attachment 4.

“Our quarterly financial results remain strong, and we returned record cash to shareholders,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. The company has delivered more than 12 percent ROCE for eight straight quarters and returned $7.2 billion to shareholders in the quarter, an increase of 37 percent from the year-ago period.

“Strong execution resulted in record Permian Basin production this quarter,” Wirth continued. Chevron plans to further increase its investments in the United States with the announced agreement to acquire PDC Energy, Inc. “Our consistent performance and disciplined use of capital are driving superior value for our shareholders,” Wirth concluded.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2023 earnings decreased compared to second quarter 2022 primarily due to lower upstream realizations and lower margins on refined product sales.

Sales and other operating revenues in second quarter 2023 were $47.2 billion, down from $65.4 billion in the year-ago period primarily due to lower commodity prices.

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was up 2 percent from the year-ago quarter primarily due to record Permian Basin production of 772,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Capex in the second quarter of 2023 was up 18 percent from a year ago primarily due to higher investment in the United States.

Quarterly shareholder distributions were a record $7.2 billion during the quarter, including dividends of $2.8 billion and share repurchases of $4.4 billion (over 27 million shares repurchased during the quarter and nearly 50 million shares year-to-date).

The company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents ($1.51) per share, payable September 11, 2023, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on August 18, 2023.

Business Highlights

Announced an agreement to acquire PDC Energy, Inc. in an all-stock transaction, with closing anticipated in August 2023. This acquisition is expected to add $1 billion to annual free cash flow.

Achieved first natural gas production from the Gorgon Stage 2 development in Australia, supporting long-term energy supply in the Asia-Pacific region.

Received approvals to extend Block 0 concession in Angola through 2050.

Reached final investment decision with partners to build a third gathering pipeline that is expected to increase production capacity from approximately 1.2 to nearly 1.4 billion cubic feet per day at the Leviathan field in Israel.

Announced agreements to conduct pilot tests on advanced closed loop geothermal technology in Japan.

U.S. upstream earnings were lower than a year ago, primarily on lower realizations, partially offset by lower operating expenses due to the absence of a 2022 early contract termination and higher sales volumes.

U.S. net oil-equivalent production was up from second quarter 2022 and set a new quarterly record primarily due to growth in the Permian Basin.

International upstream earnings were lower than a year ago primarily due to lower realizations and lower foreign currency effects, partially offset by favorable tax items and higher sales volumes.

Net oil-equivalent production was up 16,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to lower impacts from turnarounds in Australia, partially offset by shutdowns in Canada due to wildfires.

U.S. downstream earnings were lower compared to a year ago primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and higher operating expenses.

Refinery crude oil inputs increased 9 percent compared to a year ago, primarily due to the absence of 2022 turnaround activity at the Richmond, California refinery.

Refinery product sales were up 7 percent from a year ago, primarily due to higher renewable fuel sales following the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. acquisition and higher demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

International downstream earnings were lower compared to a year ago primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and lower foreign currency effects.

Refinery crude oil inputs decreased 2 percent from the year-ago period as refinery runs decreased due to planned turnarounds.

Refined product sales increased 9 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to higher demand for jet fuel as air travel increased in Asia.

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges decreased slightly compared to a year ago primarily due to higher interest income and a favorable swing in foreign currency effects, partially offset by higher employee benefit costs.

Source: Chevron Corporation