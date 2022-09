Chevron’s TCO to divert 200,000 t of oil to Batumi in October amid CPC maintenance – sources

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oilfield operator, plans to divert 200,000 tonnes of oil to Georgia’s Batumi port in October via rail as it seeks alternative routes for its exports due to CPC terminal maintenance, two sources familiar with the company’s plans said on Tuesday.

The Caspian pipeline Consortium (CPC), the main export route for Kazakhstan’s oil, shut two of three loading facilities in its terminal for maintenance, leading to a sharp decrease in loading capacity.

TCO, in which Chevron holds a 50% interest, is the largest oil exporter via the CPC pipeline and a lower loading capacity of the terminal affects its export plans, forcing the company to look for alternative routes, sources said.

TCO diverted some oil to Batumi earlier this year, when the CPC terminal also carried out unplanned maintenance.

CPC Blend crude oil exports were set at 3.85 million tonnes for October, down from 4 million tonnes in the revised September plan, and still well below normal levels.

A Chevron representative did not immediately answer a Reuters request for comment.

The TCO consortium is owned by Chevron (50%), Exxon Mobil Corp (25%), Kazmunaigaz (20%) and Lukoil’s Lukarco (5%).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)