Chicago Fed National Activity Index Ticks Up, But Stays Negative

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, a measure of economic activity in the U.S., ticked up in June but stayed at a negative reading.

For June, the index was -0.02, up from -0.03 the month before. The Chicago Fed said that one of the four broad categories that comprise the index–the employment category–contributed positively to the reading at 0.06, up from -0.08 in May.

Production-related indicators had a neutral reading in June, down from 0.08 in May. Industrial production also was unchanged in June. The sales, orders and inventories category decreased to -0.03 in June from 0.02 in May. The personal-consumption and housing category was unchanged at -0.05 compared with the previous month.

Eighty-five indicators make up the index, and of those, 45 negatively contributed and 40 positively contributed. A total of 36 of the 85 indicators improved from the month prior, but nine of those contributed negatively to the index. Forty-nine of the 85 contributors worsened, the Chicago Fed said.

The CFNAI-MA3, which the Chicago Fed says can show a more consistent view of economic growth, was -0.26. The three-month moving average was up from -0.27 the previous month.

The Chicago Fed said the CFNAI Diffusion index was unchanged at -0.11 in June compared with the previous month. That three-month moving average shows how much a change in the monthly index spans across its more than 80 indicators, the Chicago Fed said.

A CFNAI-MA3 reading of more than -0.70 and a CFNAI Diffusion Index reading of more than -0.35 have historically indicated economic expansion, the Chicago Fed said.

