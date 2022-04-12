Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

U.S. grains futures rose on Tuesday, with wheat climbing to its strongest level in more than two weeks and corn near a five-week high on persistent concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea exports.

As Black Sea shipments from major wheat exporters Ukraine and Russia remained hampered, further tightening global supplies, the spotlight now is on winter wheat production in the U.S. Plains, where farmers face risks from the drought.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1.8% at $11.08-1/2 a bushel, as of 0408 GMT, shortly after touching $11.09-1/2, its highest since March 24.

The U.S. Department of Trade on Monday rated 32% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, up two percentage points from a week ago and above an average of analyst expectations. [

Yet it is among the poorest ratings on record for this time of the year amid the drought in the Plains wheat belt. Around 69% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of April 5, according to the government.

CBOT corn contract Cv1 gained 0.9% at $7.71-1/4 a bushel, hovering near a five-week high of $7.78 scaled in the previous session.

“While higher-than-expected global ending stocks should be bearish for the corn market, the risk around Ukrainian supply continues to offer support,” said Warren Patterson, ING head of commodities strategy, citing the latest stocks estimate for 2021/22 by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA said corn planting was 2% complete, unchanged from the previous week and behind the average analyst estimate of 4%.

Corn prices were also supported amid some private sales of U.S. corn to China and high crude oil prices CLc1. O/R

The USDA’s lower global production forecast, meanwhile, supported soybean prices even as downscaled Chinese needs have clouded the overall demand outlook.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 climbed 0.6% to $16.65-1/2 a bushel, below a two-week high of nearly $17 hit in the previous session.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)